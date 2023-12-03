Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Acquired by Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC increased its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,521 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aptiv during the 1st quarter valued at about $599,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in Aptiv during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Aptiv by 210.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Aptiv during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Aptiv by 176.0% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. 89.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.87, for a total transaction of $193,553.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 206,773 shares in the company, valued at $21,063,965.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on APTV shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Aptiv from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Aptiv from $138.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Aptiv from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aptiv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.63.

APTV stock opened at $84.01 on Friday. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $71.01 and a 52-week high of $124.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.97.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10. Aptiv had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

