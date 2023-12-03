Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,520,000 shares, an increase of 20.5% from the October 31st total of 3,750,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on AROC shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Archrock from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Archrock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.33.

Get Archrock alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on AROC

Archrock Stock Performance

Shares of Archrock stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $14.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,060,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,265,110. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.70. Archrock has a fifty-two week low of $7.96 and a fifty-two week high of $14.76.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Archrock had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $253.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.04 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Archrock will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Archrock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. Archrock’s payout ratio is 116.98%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Archrock

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Archrock by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Archrock during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Archrock by 184.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,913 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Archrock by 79.3% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,989 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Archrock during the first quarter valued at about $101,000. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Archrock Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Archrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.