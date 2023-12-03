Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 446,800 shares, a growth of 19.8% from the October 31st total of 373,100 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 229,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Arcosa Trading Up 1.6 %

ACA traded up $1.16 on Friday, reaching $75.36. 222,648 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,739. Arcosa has a one year low of $52.04 and a one year high of $79.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.09. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. Arcosa had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 6.04%. The business had revenue of $591.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arcosa will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Arcosa Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.40%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ACA shares. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Arcosa from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Arcosa from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Arcosa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Arcosa from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcosa

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Arcosa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcosa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Arcosa by 152.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Arcosa by 533.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Arcosa Company Profile

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and recycled aggregates; specialty materials; and construction site support equipment, including trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, and specialty/other products, as well as for infrastructure construction.

