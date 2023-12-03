Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 446,800 shares, a growth of 19.8% from the October 31st total of 373,100 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 229,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.
Arcosa Trading Up 1.6 %
ACA traded up $1.16 on Friday, reaching $75.36. 222,648 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,739. Arcosa has a one year low of $52.04 and a one year high of $79.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.09. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. Arcosa had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 6.04%. The business had revenue of $591.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arcosa will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ACA shares. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Arcosa from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Arcosa from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Arcosa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Arcosa from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcosa
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Arcosa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcosa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Arcosa by 152.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Arcosa by 533.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.
Arcosa Company Profile
Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and recycled aggregates; specialty materials; and construction site support equipment, including trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, and specialty/other products, as well as for infrastructure construction.
