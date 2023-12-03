argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Price Target Cut to $582.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright from $595.00 to $582.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ARGX. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of argenx from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of argenx from $605.00 to $628.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $570.00 price target on shares of argenx in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of argenx from $610.00 to $591.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of argenx from $604.00 to $607.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $541.43.

NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $453.89 on Wednesday. argenx has a 1-year low of $333.07 and a 1-year high of $550.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $484.35 and a 200 day moving average of $465.51. The firm has a market cap of $26.82 billion, a PE ratio of -109.11 and a beta of 0.72.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.23. argenx had a negative net margin of 22.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $339.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($4.26) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that argenx will post -4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARGX. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of argenx by 112.5% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in argenx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of argenx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of argenx during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of argenx by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. 52.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

