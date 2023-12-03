Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Bought by Jetstream Capital LLC

Jetstream Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the quarter. Arista Networks comprises approximately 7.6% of Jetstream Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Jetstream Capital LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $3,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 6,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 18.2% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 1.5% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 52,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,489,000 after buying an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

ANET traded down $3.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $216.64. 1,645,038 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,717,790. The stock has a market cap of $67.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.57 and a twelve month high of $223.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $199.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 31.16%. Equities research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.48, for a total value of $673,680.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 216,100 shares in the company, valued at $41,594,928. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Arista Networks news, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.38, for a total value of $2,332,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,053 shares in the company, valued at $4,869,802.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.48, for a total transaction of $673,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 216,100 shares in the company, valued at $41,594,928. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 159,475 shares of company stock worth $32,883,669 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ANET. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $190.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $223.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $177.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.72.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Featured Stories

