Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) Short Interest Update

Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 163,800 shares, a growth of 14.5% from the October 31st total of 143,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on AROW. StockNews.com started coverage on Arrow Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Arrow Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arrow Financial

In related news, Director Colin L. Read acquired 1,876 shares of Arrow Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.84 per share, with a total value of $42,847.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,020 shares of the company's stock, valued at $68,976.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gary C. Dake bought 4,800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.58 per share, for a total transaction of $98,784.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 53,467 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,100,350.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 18,662 shares of company stock valued at $403,584. Corporate insiders own 4.19% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AROW. King Wealth grew its holdings in Arrow Financial by 4.7% in the second quarter. King Wealth now owns 14,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 388.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 4,731 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Arrow Financial by 69,366.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 4,162 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Arrow Financial during the third quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Arrow Financial by 4.9% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 21,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 44.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arrow Financial Trading Up 7.3 %

NASDAQ AROW traded up $1.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.44. The company had a trading volume of 102,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,251. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.91 and its 200-day moving average is $20.01. Arrow Financial has a one year low of $16.65 and a one year high of $35.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $451.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.69.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. Arrow Financial had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $33.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.64 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arrow Financial will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrow Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.38%.

About Arrow Financial

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

