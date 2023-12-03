AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Short Interest Down 10.1% in November

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100,000 shares, a decline of 10.1% from the October 31st total of 9,010,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Institutional Trading of AstraZeneca

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZN. Americana Partners LLC grew its position in AstraZeneca by 0.4% during the first quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 41,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in AstraZeneca by 3.5% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its position in AstraZeneca by 2.9% during the third quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 5,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its position in AstraZeneca by 4.2% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. grew its position in AstraZeneca by 4.1% during the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 3,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on AZN. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

AstraZeneca Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ AZN traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.79. The stock had a trading volume of 3,616,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,494,129. AstraZeneca has a 12 month low of $61.73 and a 12 month high of $76.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $200.84 billion, a PE ratio of 34.10, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.35.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 30.30%. The firm had revenue of $11.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Read More

