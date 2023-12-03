AstraZeneca PLC (OTCMKTS:AZNCF) Short Interest Down 7.7% in November

AstraZeneca PLC (OTCMKTS:AZNCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 146,300 shares, a decline of 7.7% from the October 31st total of 158,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 28.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AstraZeneca

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AstraZeneca stock. Boston Common Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca PLC (OTCMKTS:AZNCF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 271,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,654,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.87% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Price Performance

AZNCF traded down $3.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $125.00. 3,429 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,069. AstraZeneca has a twelve month low of $120.60 and a twelve month high of $153.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $129.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.19.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

