Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) Short Interest Update

Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 180,400 shares, a drop of 15.7% from the October 31st total of 214,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 96,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Astronics Stock Performance

Shares of ATRO stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.33. 215,162 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,807. The firm has a market capitalization of $520.30 million, a P/E ratio of -12.46 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.17. Astronics has a 52 week low of $8.25 and a 52 week high of $22.44.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The aerospace company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $162.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.66 million. Astronics had a negative net margin of 6.16% and a negative return on equity of 12.44%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Astronics will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Astronics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Astronics by 101.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Astronics by 158.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Astronics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Astronics by 91.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,352 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co increased its position in Astronics by 1,337.1% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 4,527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,212 shares during the period. 56.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Astronics Company Profile

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, rest of North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and seat motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

Featured Stories

