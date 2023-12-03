Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC) Short Interest Up 16.2% in November

Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, an increase of 16.2% from the October 31st total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Astrotech Trading Up 0.7 %
ASTC stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.16. The company had a trading volume of 4,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,992. Astrotech has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $15.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.60.
Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The aerospace company reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter. Astrotech had a negative return on equity of 21.46% and a negative net margin of 881.71%. The company had revenue of $0.41 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Astrotech Company Profile
Astrotech Corporation operates as a mass spectrometry company worldwide. It owns and licenses the intellectual property related to the Astrotech Mass Spectrometer Technology, a platform mass spectrometry technology. The company also develops TRACER 1000, a mass spectrometer-based explosive trace detector to replace the explosives trace detectors used at airports, cargo and other secured facilities, and borders.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Astrotech
- How to Invest and Trade Chinese Stocks
- Mega merger in the works? Humana, Cigna explore big deal
- Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/27 – 12/1
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- 15 best consumer discretionary stocks for the rest of 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Astrotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astrotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.