Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC) Short Interest Up 16.2% in November

Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, an increase of 16.2% from the October 31st total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Astrotech Trading Up 0.7 %

ASTC stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.16. The company had a trading volume of 4,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,992. Astrotech has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $15.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.60.

Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The aerospace company reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter. Astrotech had a negative return on equity of 21.46% and a negative net margin of 881.71%. The company had revenue of $0.41 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Astrotech Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASTC. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Astrotech by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 52,947 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 9,638 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Astrotech during the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Astrotech by 173.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,589 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 100,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astrotech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Astrotech Corporation operates as a mass spectrometry company worldwide. It owns and licenses the intellectual property related to the Astrotech Mass Spectrometer Technology, a platform mass spectrometry technology. The company also develops TRACER 1000, a mass spectrometer-based explosive trace detector to replace the explosives trace detectors used at airports, cargo and other secured facilities, and borders.

