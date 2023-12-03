Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) Short Interest Update

Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 738,800 shares, an increase of 13.3% from the October 31st total of 652,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 318,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ASUR shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital cut shares of Asure Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Asure Software from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.29.

Asure Software stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.05. 313,128 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,222. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.04 million, a PE ratio of -25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Asure Software has a 52 week low of $6.30 and a 52 week high of $17.14.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Asure Software by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 50.7% in the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 4,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Asure Software by 5.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Asure Software by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 26,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software and services in the United States. It helps various small and medium-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; human resource compliance that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service, applicant tracking, onboarding, and compliance; and Asure Time & Attendance, which provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

