Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) Short Interest Update

Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 484,900 shares, a drop of 8.8% from the October 31st total of 531,500 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 164,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Separately, JMP Securities lowered their target price on Athira Pharma from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th.

ATHA traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.51. 156,196 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,722. Athira Pharma has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $4.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.58.

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.87). Sell-side analysts expect that Athira Pharma will post -3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Simplify Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Athira Pharma during the first quarter worth about $3,475,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Athira Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,671,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its holdings in Athira Pharma by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,350,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,876,000 after purchasing an additional 470,519 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Athira Pharma by 1,200.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 349,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 322,618 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Athira Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $748,000. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017 Fosgonimeton, a small molecule designed to enhance the activity of hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) and its receptor, MET, for a healthy nervous system that is in LIFT-AD Phase 2/3 and ACT-AD Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease.

