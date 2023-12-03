ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI) Stake Reduced by Driehaus Capital Management LLC

Driehaus Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,162,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,204 shares during the period. ATI makes up 1.2% of Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned 1.68% of ATI worth $95,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ATI. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in ATI by 148.1% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ATI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ATI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ATI by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in ATI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on ATI shares. Barclays upped their price target on ATI from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ATI in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on ATI from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.33.

ATI Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE ATI traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.06. The company had a trading volume of 3,701,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,178. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.00. ATI Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.45 and a 1-year high of $47.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. ATI had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 7.25%. On average, analysts predict that ATI Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at ATI

In other ATI news, Director James C. Diggs sold 2,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total transaction of $120,062.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,091,935.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ATI Profile

ATI Inc manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

