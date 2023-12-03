Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRA) Short Interest Down 7.7% in November

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 425,200 shares, a decline of 7.7% from the October 31st total of 460,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.7 days. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, major shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.75 per share, for a total transaction of $37,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,752.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BATRA. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Atlanta Braves by 1,132.1% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Atlanta Braves during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlanta Braves in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlanta Braves during the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Atlanta Braves by 532.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BATRA traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.68. 44,896 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,593. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Atlanta Braves has a 52-week low of $31.53 and a 52-week high of $54.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.71.

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $271.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.92 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Atlanta Braves will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Atlanta Braves from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th.

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

