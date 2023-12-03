Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Short Interest Up 6.6% in November

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,610,000 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the October 31st total of 1,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 740,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AY. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the first quarter worth about $37,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 63.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 122.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 200.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. 41.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut their price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Raymond James lowered Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.63.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Stock Up 3.5 %

NASDAQ AY traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.68. The company had a trading volume of 730,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,963. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of $16.35 and a fifty-two week high of $29.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.77 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.40 and its 200 day moving average is $21.66.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.08). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The company had revenue of $303.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.36 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.04%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 413.95%.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.

Featured Articles

