Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLCP) Short Interest Update

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLCP – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a drop of 20.2% from the October 31st total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Atlanticus Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ATLCP traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,478. Atlanticus has a fifty-two week low of $15.88 and a fifty-two week high of $22.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.46.

Atlanticus Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.4766 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.16%.

Atlanticus Company Profile

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers and service providers.

Featured Stories

