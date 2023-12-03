aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) Short Interest Down 20.2% in November

aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 184,700 shares, a drop of 20.2% from the October 31st total of 231,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 166,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of aTyr Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.75.

aTyr Pharma Stock Performance

aTyr Pharma stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,720. aTyr Pharma has a 12-month low of $1.08 and a 12-month high of $2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $74.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.33 and a current ratio of 8.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.77.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that aTyr Pharma will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LIFE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in aTyr Pharma by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,139,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,097,000 after purchasing an additional 26,342 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of aTyr Pharma by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 26,909 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of aTyr Pharma by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 760,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,070,000 after acquiring an additional 85,823 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of aTyr Pharma by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,208,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,910,000 after acquiring an additional 39,068 shares during the last quarter. 62.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About aTyr Pharma

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its lead therapeutic candidate is efzofitimod, a selective modulator of NRP2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treatment of other interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease related ILD.

Further Reading

