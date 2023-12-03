AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) Shares Sold by Prelude Capital Management LLC

Prelude Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 190,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,502 shares during the quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC owned about 1.63% of AudioEye worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEYE. Cannell Capital LLC grew its holdings in AudioEye by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 697,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,752,000 after buying an additional 102,173 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AudioEye in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AudioEye by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 114,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 13,466 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AudioEye in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of AudioEye by 4,864.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 7,880 shares during the period. 15.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AudioEye alerts:

AudioEye Stock Performance

AudioEye stock opened at $4.56 on Friday. AudioEye, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.37 and a 1 year high of $7.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.05.

Insider Transactions at AudioEye

AudioEye ( NASDAQ:AEYE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 million. AudioEye had a negative return on equity of 54.74% and a negative net margin of 23.29%. Equities research analysts forecast that AudioEye, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jamil A. Tahir bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.09 per share, with a total value of $254,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 270,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,374,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jamil A. Tahir acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.09 per share, for a total transaction of $254,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 270,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,374,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jamil A. Tahir bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.14 per share, for a total transaction of $102,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 320,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,644,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 99,947 shares of company stock valued at $524,704 over the last three months. Company insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of AudioEye from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of AudioEye from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AudioEye

AudioEye Company Profile

(Free Report)

AudioEye, Inc provides patented, internet content publication, distribution software, and related services to Internet and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. Its software and services enable conversion of digital content into accessible formats and allows for real time distribution to end users on any Internet connected device.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AudioEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AudioEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.