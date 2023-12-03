Aura Minerals Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORAAF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Aura Minerals Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORAAF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, an increase of 19.8% from the October 31st total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Aura Minerals Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ORAAF traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.33. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,448. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.76. Aura Minerals has a 52 week low of $5.66 and a 52 week high of $8.52.

Aura Minerals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th.

About Aura Minerals

Aura Minerals Inc, a gold and copper production company, focuses on the development and operation of gold and base metal projects in the Americas. Its producing assets are the San Andres gold mine in Honduras; the EPP/Apoena gold mine in Brazil; and the Aranzazu copper mine in Mexico. The company also holds interests in five other projects that are at various stages of development in Brazil and Colombia.

