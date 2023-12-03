Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR) Short Interest Update

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,580,000 shares, a decline of 10.3% from the October 31st total of 57,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.8 days. Approximately 7.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of AUR traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.42. The stock had a trading volume of 7,375,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,868,643. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 2.70. Aurora Innovation has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $3.92.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AURGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter.

In other news, Director Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total value of $714,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,100.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 467,577 shares of company stock valued at $1,662,286 over the last 90 days. 18.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation by 137.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 8,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.34% of the company’s stock.

AUR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Aurora Innovation in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Aurora Innovation in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Aurora Innovation from $2.50 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.

