Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC cut its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,423 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Autodesk worth $25,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 140.6% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 166 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.27, for a total transaction of $67,227.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,539.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 2,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.71, for a total transaction of $450,457.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,152 shares in the company, valued at $2,548,395.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.27, for a total value of $67,227.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,539.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,136 shares of company stock valued at $655,465. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $224.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $207.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.14. The company has a market capitalization of $48.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.92, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.44. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.61 and a 1-year high of $232.15.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 84.81% and a net margin of 17.15%. Autodesk’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADSK. Barclays increased their price objective on Autodesk from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $253.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, November 20th. HSBC started coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $214.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Autodesk from $224.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Autodesk from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.21.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Autodesk

Autodesk Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.