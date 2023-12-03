AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Short Interest Update

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,860,000 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the October 31st total of 3,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 511,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.5 days. Approximately 14.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.
AutoNation Trading Up 3.6 %
Shares of NYSE AN traded up $4.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $140.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 404,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,845. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.25. AutoNation has a one year low of $99.72 and a one year high of $182.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.69.
AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $5.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 54.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoNation will post 22.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of AutoNation from $171.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.71.
AutoNation Company Profile
AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.
