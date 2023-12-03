AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Short Interest Update

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,860,000 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the October 31st total of 3,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 511,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.5 days. Approximately 14.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

AutoNation Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE AN traded up $4.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $140.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 404,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,845. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.25. AutoNation has a one year low of $99.72 and a one year high of $182.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.69.

Get AutoNation alerts:

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $5.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 54.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoNation will post 22.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AutoNation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in AutoNation by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in AutoNation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in AutoNation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in AutoNation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of AutoNation from $171.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AN

AutoNation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.