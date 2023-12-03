Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) Short Interest Down 7.4% in November

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBWTF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 355,700 shares, a decrease of 7.4% from the October 31st total of 384,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,654,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CBWTF remained flat at $0.01 during trading on Friday. 374,308 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 641,959. Auxly Cannabis Group has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $12.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.01.

Auxly Cannabis Group (OTCMKTS:CBWTF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Auxly Cannabis Group had a negative return on equity of 8.03% and a negative net margin of 6.36%. The firm had revenue of $21.03 million during the quarter.

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc operates as a consumer-packaged goods company in the cannabis products market in Canada. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing cannabis products for wellness and recreational consumers. It offers cannabis products under various forms, including vape catridges, infused pre-rolls, vape pens, milled and dried flower, concentrates, chocolates, soft chews, oil drops, capsules, and topicals under the brands KOLAB PROJECT, Dosecann, BACK FORTY, and Foray.

