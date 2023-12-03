Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) Short Interest Up 19.3% in November

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,770,000 shares, an increase of 19.3% from the October 31st total of 4,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 575,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.3 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avadel Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.
View Our Latest Report on Avadel Pharmaceuticals
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Avadel Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 8.6 %
NASDAQ:AVDL traded up $0.99 on Friday, reaching $12.53. 808,127 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 693,659. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 1.55. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $5.92 and a 12 month high of $16.85.
Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $7.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3400.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.
About Avadel Pharmaceuticals
Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is LUMRYZ, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Avadel Pharmaceuticals
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Mega merger in the works? Humana, Cigna explore big deal
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/27 – 12/1
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- 15 best consumer discretionary stocks for the rest of 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.