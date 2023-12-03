Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) Short Interest Up 19.3% in November

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,770,000 shares, an increase of 19.3% from the October 31st total of 4,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 575,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avadel Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 8.6 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 95.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 440,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,532,000 after acquiring an additional 215,000 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 7,136,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,505,000 after buying an additional 325,774 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 60.2% during the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 715,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,369,000 after buying an additional 268,704 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 285,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after buying an additional 23,334 shares during the period. Finally, MPM Bioimpact LLC boosted its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 72.5% during the third quarter. MPM Bioimpact LLC now owns 664,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,842,000 after buying an additional 279,234 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVDL traded up $0.99 on Friday, reaching $12.53. 808,127 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 693,659. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 1.55. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $5.92 and a 12 month high of $16.85.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $7.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3400.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is LUMRYZ, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

