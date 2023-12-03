AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,388 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $10,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 8.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $704,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance

Shares of AVB opened at $177.94 on Friday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $153.07 and a one year high of $198.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $170.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $25.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.93.

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.46%.

AVB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $195.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered AvalonBay Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $214.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $201.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.35.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

(Free Report)

As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 296 apartment communities containing 89,240 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 17 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

Further Reading

