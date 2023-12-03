Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) Short Interest Update

Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 240,900 shares, a drop of 13.3% from the October 31st total of 277,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 94,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Aviat Networks Stock Performance

Shares of AVNW stock traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.34. The company had a trading volume of 67,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,134. Aviat Networks has a one year low of $21.15 and a one year high of $39.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.81. The firm has a market cap of $367.30 million, a PE ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.63.

Get Aviat Networks alerts:

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $87.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.53 million. Aviat Networks had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 15.63%. Equities research analysts forecast that Aviat Networks will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on AVNW. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Aviat Networks in a research note on Monday, September 25th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Aviat Networks from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Aviat Networks from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aviat Networks in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AVNW

Insider Activity at Aviat Networks

In related news, CEO Pete A. Smith sold 13,099 shares of Aviat Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.44, for a total transaction of $451,129.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,429,603.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Aviat Networks news, VP Bryan Tucker sold 5,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.44, for a total transaction of $183,358.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,297,630.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Pete A. Smith sold 13,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.44, for a total transaction of $451,129.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 215,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,429,603.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,629 shares of company stock valued at $641,583 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aviat Networks

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in Aviat Networks by 282.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Aviat Networks by 437.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 860 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Aviat Networks during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Aviat Networks by 133.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,163 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in Aviat Networks during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

Aviat Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aviat Networks, Inc provides microwave networking and wireless access networking solutions in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outdoor, indoor, and split-mount radios; microwave routers, switches, and trunking; and private LTE, virtual fiber, and element management products; and hosted software products, such as aviat design, frequency assurance software, and health assurance software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aviat Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviat Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.