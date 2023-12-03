AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX) Short Interest Down 8.2% in November

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,730,000 shares, a drop of 8.2% from the October 31st total of 11,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,870,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days. Approximately 7.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of AvidXchange in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on AvidXchange from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on AvidXchange in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on AvidXchange from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.33.

Get AvidXchange alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AVDX

AvidXchange Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of AvidXchange stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,954,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,675,483. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -32.38 and a beta of 0.89. AvidXchange has a fifty-two week low of $6.88 and a fifty-two week high of $12.75.

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $98.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.49 million. AvidXchange had a negative return on equity of 6.17% and a negative net margin of 18.71%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AvidXchange will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at AvidXchange

In related news, insider Joel Wilhite sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $157,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 342,955 shares in the company, valued at $3,601,027.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Matthew C. Harris sold 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $22,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,639,898 shares in the company, valued at $105,224,677.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joel Wilhite sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $157,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 342,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,601,027.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,608,706 shares of company stock valued at $23,665,996. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AvidXchange

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in AvidXchange in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,884,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AvidXchange by 102.9% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,002,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,979,000 after buying an additional 1,015,325 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in AvidXchange by 33.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 82,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 20,826 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in AvidXchange by 14.5% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 134,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 17,084 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in AvidXchange by 84.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,204,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,419,000 after buying an additional 552,536 shares during the period. 70.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AvidXchange

(Get Free Report)

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and Cashflow manager that provides cash management solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AvidXchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvidXchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.