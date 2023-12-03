Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Shares Sold by Natixis

Natixis cut its holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Avnet were worth $1,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Avnet in the 1st quarter valued at about $448,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Avnet in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,019,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Avnet by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 64,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 15,921 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Avnet by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Avnet by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 63,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 5,646 shares during the last quarter. 95.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avnet alerts:

Avnet Stock Up 1.4 %

AVT stock opened at $47.43 on Friday. Avnet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.64 and a 52 week high of $51.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Avnet Dividend Announcement

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.11. Avnet had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. Avnet’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Avnet, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Avnet’s payout ratio is currently 14.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James A. Lawrence sold 8,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total value of $387,387.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on AVT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Avnet from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avnet in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Avnet from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AVT

About Avnet

(Free Report)

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.