Axfood AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:AXFOF) Short Interest Up 7.1% in November

Axfood AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:AXFOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 266,700 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the October 31st total of 249,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Axfood AB (publ) Stock Performance
Axfood AB (publ) stock remained flat at $27.61 during mid-day trading on Friday. Axfood AB has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $30.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.61.
About Axfood AB (publ)
