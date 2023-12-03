Axfood AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:AXFOF) Short Interest Up 7.1% in November

Axfood AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:AXFOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 266,700 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the October 31st total of 249,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Axfood AB (publ) Stock Performance

Axfood AB (publ) stock remained flat at $27.61 during mid-day trading on Friday. Axfood AB has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $30.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.61.

About Axfood AB (publ)

Axfood AB (publ) engages in the food retail and wholesale businesses in Sweden. It operates through Willys, Hemköp, Dagab, and Snabbgross segments. The company sells groceries through Willys, Hemköp, Eurocash, and Mat.se store chains. It is also involved in the e-commerce business; and provision of private label products.

