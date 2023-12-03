AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) Short Interest Down 20.4% in November

AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 340,900 shares, a decrease of 20.4% from the October 31st total of 428,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 178,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

AXT Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AXTI traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.02. 160,444 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,933. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.70. AXT has a 52-week low of $1.89 and a 52-week high of $6.57. The stock has a market cap of $88.15 million, a P/E ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 1.99.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). AXT had a negative net margin of 15.72% and a negative return on equity of 5.53%. The firm had revenue of $17.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.04 million. Sell-side analysts expect that AXT will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of AXT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AXT

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. lifted its position in AXT by 28.2% during the third quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 2,527,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,065,000 after purchasing an additional 556,126 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in AXT by 9.0% during the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,562,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,218,000 after purchasing an additional 128,838 shares during the period. Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its position in AXT by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,460,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,397,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in AXT by 1.9% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,244,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,952,000 after acquiring an additional 23,200 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in AXT by 1.8% in the third quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,232,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,957,000 after acquiring an additional 21,973 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

Featured Articles

