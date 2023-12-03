Axtel, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:AXTLF) Short Interest Down 8.6% in November

Axtel, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:AXTLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,122,600 shares, a drop of 8.6% from the October 31st total of 1,228,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Axtel Price Performance

Shares of AXTLF remained flat at $0.01 during midday trading on Friday. Axtel has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.02.

About Axtel

AXTEL SAB de CV engages in the provision of public telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Business Operation and Government. The Business Operation segment offers communication services and value-added services, such as information, data and internet technologies for both local and international businesses.

