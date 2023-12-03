Axtel, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:AXTLF) Short Interest Down 8.6% in November

Axtel, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:AXTLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,122,600 shares, a drop of 8.6% from the October 31st total of 1,228,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Axtel Price Performance
Shares of AXTLF remained flat at $0.01 during midday trading on Friday. Axtel has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.02.
About Axtel
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Axtel
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Mega merger in the works? Humana, Cigna explore big deal
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/27 – 12/1
- Best Restaurant Stocks to Invest in Now
- 15 best consumer discretionary stocks for the rest of 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Axtel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axtel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.