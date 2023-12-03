B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC) Short Interest Update

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,100 shares, a decrease of 8.0% from the October 31st total of 42,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Stock Up 1.7 %

BOSC stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,383. The company has a market cap of $16.73 million, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.88. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $4.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.05 and its 200-day moving average is $3.30.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.82 million for the quarter. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 4.73%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 151,499 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 19,388 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions by 22,141.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,233 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 12,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 609,751 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,052,000 after buying an additional 31,801 shares in the last quarter. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides intelligent robotics, radio frequency identification (RFID), and supply chain solutions for enterprises worldwide. The Intelligent Robotics Division provides custom-made machines for industrial automation and assembly of products and packing that offer technological solutions.

