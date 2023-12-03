Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 373,000 shares, an increase of 14.7% from the October 31st total of 325,300 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 206,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BLZE has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Backblaze in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of Backblaze in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Backblaze from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Backblaze

Backblaze Trading Up 6.2 %

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Backblaze in the 3rd quarter valued at $592,000. Kent Lake Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Backblaze in the 3rd quarter worth $423,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Backblaze in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Backblaze by 193.4% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 72,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 47,834 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Backblaze in the 3rd quarter worth $1,389,000. Institutional investors own 15.23% of the company’s stock.

Backblaze stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 318,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,590. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.72 and a 200-day moving average of $5.25. The stock has a market cap of $289.14 million, a PE ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Backblaze has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $8.19.

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $25.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.23 million. Backblaze had a negative net margin of 64.75% and a negative return on equity of 98.59%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Backblaze will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

About Backblaze

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

