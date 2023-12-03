Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires 10,996 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,996 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of Bio-Techne worth $12,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 5.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,916,926 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,380,929,000 after buying an additional 922,301 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its position in Bio-Techne by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 3,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Bio-Techne by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 147,290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,023,000 after purchasing an additional 36,589 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Bio-Techne by 124.7% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montanaro Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 0.3% during the second quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd now owns 388,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TECH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 4th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Friday, August 18th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Bio-Techne from $115.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Bio-Techne from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.80.

Bio-Techne Price Performance

Bio-Techne stock opened at $64.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.48, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.24. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52-week low of $51.79 and a 52-week high of $89.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 4.63.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $276.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.81 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 14.89%. On average, equities analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

See Also

