Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires 151,867 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 656,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,867 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.17% of Sprott Physical Gold Trust worth $9,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 5.4% during the first quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 133,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after buying an additional 6,839 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 22,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,045,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,169,000 after purchasing an additional 242,972 shares in the last quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,156,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 2.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 253,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PHYS opened at $16.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.15 and its 200 day moving average is $15.12. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $13.58 and a 12 month high of $16.12.

About Sprott Physical Gold Trust

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

