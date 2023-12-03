Baird Financial Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 820,708 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,189 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $12,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter worth about $413,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 658,930 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,970,000 after acquiring an additional 10,052 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $711,000. Summit Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 28,228 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 7,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at approximately $852,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:F opened at $10.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.21. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $15.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.39.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $43.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.94 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.22%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.42.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

