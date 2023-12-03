Baird Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,103,322 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212,600 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $11,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DNP. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $49,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DNP opened at $9.03 on Friday. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.86 and a 1 year high of $11.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

