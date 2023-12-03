Baird Financial Group Inc. Grows Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 820,708 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 7,189 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $12,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth $413,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Ford Motor by 1.5% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 658,930 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $9,970,000 after acquiring an additional 10,052 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $711,000. Summit Financial LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 28,228 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 7,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $852,000. 52.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.42.

NYSE:F opened at $10.58 on Friday. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.64.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $43.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.94 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

