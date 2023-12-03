Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $10.72 Million Holdings in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Free Report) by 657.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,677 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,059 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $10,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encore Wire in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Wire in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Encore Wire by 33.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 368 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Encore Wire in the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new position in Encore Wire during the first quarter worth $131,000. Institutional investors own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Encore Wire alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CJS Securities initiated coverage on Encore Wire in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.

Encore Wire Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of WIRE opened at $188.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $183.86 and a 200 day moving average of $175.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.22. Encore Wire Co. has a 12 month low of $132.32 and a 12 month high of $206.74.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $636.99 million during the quarter. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 25.60% and a net margin of 17.51%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Encore Wire Co. will post 21.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Encore Wire Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is 0.31%.

Encore Wire Company Profile

(Free Report)

Encore Wire Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of electrical building wires and cables in the United States. The company offers NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including SEU, SER, photovoltaic, URD, tray cables, metal-clads, and armored cables.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Wire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Wire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.