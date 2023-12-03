Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $10.90 Million Stock Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 103.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 348,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,159 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $10,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 99,740.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 324,915,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,586,469,000 after purchasing an additional 324,589,570 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 97.4% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 80,618,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,520,950,000 after buying an additional 39,779,422 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,845,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,215,333,000 after buying an additional 1,872,606 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,195,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,888,000 after acquiring an additional 6,338,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 8.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,026,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,858,108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,853,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP opened at $32.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.71 and its 200 day moving average is $31.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.39. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.66 and a fifty-two week high of $38.94.

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.215 dividend. This is an increase from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.32%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KDP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.20.

In related news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total value of $1,344,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,648. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman purchased 7,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.95 per share, with a total value of $211,147.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 69,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,967.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total value of $1,344,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,800 shares in the company, valued at $564,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 72,050 shares of company stock worth $2,240,048 over the last ninety days. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

