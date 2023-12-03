Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $8.91 Million Stock Holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD)

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 492,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,631 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.56% of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF worth $8,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 166.6% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 11,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 7,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 55,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 29,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:RYLD opened at $16.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.77. Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF has a one year low of $15.85 and a one year high of $19.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.42.

About Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF

