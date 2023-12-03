Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $9.43 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,441,620 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $9,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Security Financial Services INC. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 23,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 391,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,422,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 117.9% during the 2nd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 202,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,699,000 after acquiring an additional 109,411 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 45,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,302,000 after acquiring an additional 13,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 16,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,378 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ BND opened at $71.81 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $67.99 and a 1 year high of $74.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.14.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a $0.201 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

