Baird Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 614,838 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,341 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Ares Capital worth $11,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ares Capital by 1,793.6% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,689,568 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $147,172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547,532 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Ares Capital by 68.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,077,447 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $23,498,000 after buying an additional 842,866 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,117,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $23,403,000 after acquiring an additional 687,496 shares in the last quarter. Ares Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 2,361,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $49,475,000 after acquiring an additional 621,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 98.0% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 899,025 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $16,429,000 after purchasing an additional 445,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $19.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.99. Ares Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $16.95 and a 52 week high of $20.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.37 and a 200 day moving average of $19.22.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The investment management company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $655.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.14 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 50.37%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.64%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ARCC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ares Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.20.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

