Baird Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,724 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Cincinnati Financial worth $10,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 1.4% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 180,397 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 93.8% in the second quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 6,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 0.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,024,975 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,170,271,000 after acquiring an additional 111,506 shares during the period. Meritage Group LP purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the second quarter worth about $297,000. Finally, iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the second quarter worth about $750,000. 64.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cincinnati Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF opened at $102.65 on Friday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $95.01 and a twelve month high of $130.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.24 and its 200 day moving average is $102.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.62.

Cincinnati Financial Dividend Announcement

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.59. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Cincinnati Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $98.78 per share, for a total transaction of $98,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,893,758.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.43.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

