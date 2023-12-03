Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 20,317 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 31.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,317 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $9,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ATO. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 73.3% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 177.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 72.2% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ATO opened at $113.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.57. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $101.00 and a 1 year high of $125.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.65.

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 20.72%. The company had revenue of $587.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Atmos Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be issued a $0.805 dividend. This is a positive change from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.53%.

In related news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.99, for a total value of $1,387,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 199,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,194,892.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Atmos Energy news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.20, for a total transaction of $199,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,630. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.99, for a total transaction of $1,387,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 199,972 shares in the company, valued at $22,194,892.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ATO shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Atmos Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America decreased their target price on Atmos Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Atmos Energy from $137.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atmos Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.14.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

