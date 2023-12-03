Baird Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 454.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 121,623 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,681 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $11,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 317 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 59.2% in the third quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LYB shares. Bank of America raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $106.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.07.

Shares of LYB opened at $95.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $79.20 and a 52 week high of $102.04. The stock has a market cap of $30.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.17.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $10.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. On average, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.63%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

