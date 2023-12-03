Baird Financial Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 222,150 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 41,977 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $10,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DVN. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 8,881 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 3.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 67,064 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 183,900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,307,000 after purchasing an additional 16,361 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Devon Energy by 201.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,557 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 6,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in Devon Energy by 615.7% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 30,632 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 26,352 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DVN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Devon Energy from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $60.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Devon Energy from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Devon Energy from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Devon Energy from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.82.

NYSE DVN opened at $45.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $42.59 and a 1-year high of $70.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.62. The company has a market capitalization of $28.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.21.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.09. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 24.63%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.82%. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 13.68%.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

