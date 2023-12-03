Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,920 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,920 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of ARK Innovation ETF worth $10,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ARKK. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 98,060.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,211,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000,000 after buying an additional 12,198,716 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 86,013.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,038,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,363,000 after purchasing an additional 9,028,012 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 298.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,163,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,647,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617,445 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 602.0% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,252,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931,320 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 282.4% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,536,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,200 shares during the period.

ARKK stock opened at $48.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.32. ARK Innovation ETF has a one year low of $29.43 and a one year high of $51.33.

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

