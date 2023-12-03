Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 324 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $9,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cintas by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,991,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,972,345,000 after purchasing an additional 46,864 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 5,584.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,997,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,337,000 after buying an additional 1,962,139 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cintas by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,935,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $959,846,000 after buying an additional 64,817 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Cintas by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,419,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $656,575,000 after buying an additional 115,712 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in Cintas by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,247,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $576,464,000 after acquiring an additional 220,333 shares during the last quarter. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cintas Stock Up 0.9 %

CTAS stock opened at $558.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $517.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $501.17. The company has a market cap of $56.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.56. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $423.06 and a fifty-two week high of $559.94.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.03. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.82% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.39 earnings per share. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 40.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTAS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Cintas from $580.00 to $565.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial began coverage on Cintas in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $625.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Cintas from $550.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $521.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $534.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cintas news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 1,968 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.17, for a total transaction of $1,011,886.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,213,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

