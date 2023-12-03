Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 3,388 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,388 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $10,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 5,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 3,038 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 122.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 58,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,132,000 after buying an additional 32,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AVB opened at $177.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $170.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.84. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.07 and a 52-week high of $198.65. The company has a market cap of $25.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.46%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $195.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $214.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.35.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 296 apartment communities containing 89,240 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 17 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

